I suspect I am not alone in hankering after the tranquillity of the days during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in April and May 2020.

As traffic volume dropped and people stayed home for long stretches, there was a certain stillness all around. Bird song could be heard more clearly. The mind could be still and pick up subtle details in the middle of the day, whether it was the rustling of the leaves outside or the low whirr of the standing fan as you worked from home.