In praise of the boring chief executive

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella run huge companies, but they have learnt to stay out of the limelight.

Elaine Moore

Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai is known for being good-natured and polite. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
2 min ago
Published
12 min ago
Five US companies have surpassed a trillion dollars in market valuation. In the past few weeks, the chief executives of four of those companies have presented earnings to the world. Not a single one said anything memorable. 

That is not to say that the companies are not doing interesting things. There are plans for higher spending on generative artificial intelligence and the introduction of spatial computing. But the way in which the CEOs spoke was understated. All appear studiously uncontroversial. 

