Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

In praise of male courage

The heroes of Bondi Beach should be celebrated in an era of ‘toxic masculinity’.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ahmed Al Ahmed thought he was going to die but went ahead regardless to tackle one of the Bondi beach attackers.

Ahmed Al Ahmed thought he was going to die but went ahead regardless to tackle one of the Bondi beach attackers.

PHOTO : AFP

Jemima Kelly

Follow topic:

Sunday, Dec 14, was a day of horrific male brutality: a father and son

slaughtering 15 innocent people

, including a 10-year-old girl and an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. But it was also a day of astonishing male courage.

Two men (one of them the Holocaust survivor)

died while protecting their loved ones

; another was killed while trying to disarm the attackers before they began shooting.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.