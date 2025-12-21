In praise of male courage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The heroes of Bondi Beach should be celebrated in an era of ‘toxic masculinity’.

Ahmed Al Ahmed thought he was going to die but went ahead regardless to tackle one of the Bondi beach attackers.

Sunday, Dec 14, was a day of horrific male brutality: a father and son slaughtering 15 innocent people , including a 10-year-old girl and an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. But it was also a day of astonishing male courage.