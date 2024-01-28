In memory of Ginger, the community cat gone without a trace

There is nothing spectacular about the void deck at my Housing Board block. As is the case in thousands of other blocks in Singapore, it is perfectly unremarkable – the usual bicycle racks, stone table and seats, rows of mailboxes. Except that for a couple of days in early January, there was a small DIY cupboard house, tucked next to a circuit box.

Who was it meant for? That would have been Ginger, a young community cat that had been a welcome fixture at my block for a few years, with an Instagram account to her name. But then she vanished in mid-December 2023.