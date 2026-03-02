For subscribers
In Iran, Donald Trump is making history
Too bad he has so little appreciation for its lessons.
Go ahead, you long-suffering critic of US President Donald Trump, and name the hypocrisy that most infuriates you. Yes, Mr Trump once warned that former US president Barack Obama would attack Iran because of “his inability to negotiate properly”. Yes, as recently as May, Mr Trump derided “interventionalists” for “intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves”. And, granted, there’s all that recent “president of peace” hooey.
While you’re getting that off your chest, you might also describe how he has tied himself in knots while unspooling his many rationales for waging war
many rationales for waging wartogether with Israel on Iran. How can he fear a nuclear programme he “obliterated” a few months back? How can he warn that Iran might soon rain intercontinental ballistic missiles on America when the Defence Intelligence Agency has said such weapons were 10 years away, provided Iran actually decided to build them?