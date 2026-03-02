In Iran, Donald Trump is making history

An old man in a hurry, US President Donald Trump has made himself a world-historical figure, yet with no appreciation for history’s tragic lessons, says the writer.

Go ahead, you long-suffering critic of US President Donald Trump, and name the hypocrisy that most infuriates you. Yes, Mr Trump once warned that former US president Barack Obama would attack Iran because of “his inability to negotiate properly”. Yes, as recently as May, Mr Trump derided “interventionalists” for “intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves”. And, granted, there’s all that recent “president of peace” hooey.