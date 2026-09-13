In defence of superstition: Better safe than badly jinxed
I am a man of science and reason. But childhood taboos, sporting rituals and four decades of indoctrination have taught me one thing: Why risk it?
- The author, a man of science, reveals his deepening superstition shaped by childhood taboos and rituals taught by his mother, reflecting cultural beliefs in fate and caution.
- Superstitions serve as coded messages from elders to protect and guide behaviour, showing respect for nature and the unseen, and are deeply embedded in family and cultural practices.
- Despite rationality, the author maintains rituals to avoid bad luck, especially in sports, highlighting how such beliefs bring comfort and structure to uncertain situations.
AI generated
In the last year of his life, the 20th century’s great secular prophet George Orwell wrote in a diary that, at 50, everyone has the face they deserve.
He is mostly right, I think. By the time one gets to the golden jubilee, one’s physical appearance – and indeed personality and temperament – should have hardened into something reflective of the “real” you.