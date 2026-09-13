In defence of superstition: Better safe than badly jinxed

I am a man of science and reason. But childhood taboos, sporting rituals and four decades of indoctrination have taught me one thing: Why risk it?

Superstition is one way that the generations before us tried to impose some order on uncertainty, says the writer.

In the last year of his life, the 20th century’s great secular prophet George Orwell wrote in a diary that, at 50, everyone has the face they deserve.

He is mostly right, I think. By the time one gets to the golden jubilee, one’s physical appearance – and indeed personality and temperament – should have hardened into something reflective of the “real” you.