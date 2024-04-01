In Baltimore, Biden can show how to build back faster

When it comes to the crises spawned by the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is “giving it everything I’ve got”. That’s good to hear, but it may take more than that.

Rebuilding the bridge is expected to be an extremely slow process, largely because building almost anything in the United States is an extremely slow process. And that’s where the country could use not a transportation policy expert (which Mr Buttigieg is not) but a smart, hard-working politician (which Mr Buttigieg is) who sees that the public is deeply sceptical – with some good reason – that any of President Joe Biden’s grand dreams for American renewal can become reality in a country covered in red tape.