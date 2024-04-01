In Baltimore, Biden can show how to build back faster

The Francis Scott Key Bridge will not be rebuilt as fast as Philadelphia’s collapsed highway was in 2023, but the White House can speed up the process.

Matthew Yglesias

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, from the White House in Washington, on March 26. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When it comes to the crises spawned by the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is “giving it everything I’ve got”. That’s good to hear, but it may take more than that.

Rebuilding the bridge is expected to be an extremely slow process, largely because building almost anything in the United States is an extremely slow process. And that’s where the country could use not a transportation policy expert (which Mr Buttigieg is not) but a smart, hard-working politician (which Mr Buttigieg is) who sees that the public is deeply sceptical – with some good reason – that any of President Joe Biden’s grand dreams for American renewal can become reality in a country covered in red tape.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top