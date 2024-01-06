In a world of wicked problems, we must straddle disciplines for answers

My research involves developing immune cells to fight cancer. Although I secretly hope that none of my family members and friends would ever need to benefit from my work, I know that this is self-deceiving because the statistics are unforgiving: One in every five Singaporeans will get cancer over their lifetime.

The mother of my best friend recently was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and, as a form of support, I started reading about the state of immune cell cancer therapy in Singapore should she need it. I was shocked to learn that patients can wait up to two years to get their treatment due to a global manufacturing shortage. There is also no public or private subsidy for this treatment in Singapore which costs about $670,000. This means that access to this advanced therapy is currently limited to affluent patients.