Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

In a US election year, can Donald Trump afford to stay hardline on tariffs?

As transatlantic tensions sharpen ahead of Davos, domestic pressure could test the durability of the President’s stance.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tariffs sit at the intersection of US President Donald Trump’s political strength and his electoral weakness.

Tariffs sit at the intersection of US President Donald Trump’s political strength and his electoral weakness.

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

Cory Alpert

Follow topic:

Since 2018, President Donald Trump has had a unique stranglehold on the Republican Party’s primary process. He has a mythic status amongst the hardcore MAGA base, who comprise nearly all primary voters.

These foot soldiers are the same ones who camp out for hours to see a Trump rally and lost billions in his cryptocurrency scams. They respond at the drop of a hat to Mr Trump’s “total and complete” endorsements offered on Truth Social.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.