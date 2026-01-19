In a US election year, can Donald Trump afford to stay hardline on tariffs?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As transatlantic tensions sharpen ahead of Davos, domestic pressure could test the durability of the President’s stance.

Tariffs sit at the intersection of US President Donald Trump’s political strength and his electoral weakness.

Since 2018, President Donald Trump has had a unique stranglehold on the Republican Party’s primary process. He has a mythic status amongst the hardcore MAGA base, who comprise nearly all primary voters.

These foot soldiers are the same ones who camp out for hours to see a Trump rally and lost billions in his cryptocurrency scams. They respond at the drop of a hat to Mr Trump’s “total and complete” endorsements offered on Truth Social.