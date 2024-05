Facts packed away into cartons? Wisdom deposited into dumpsters? How does one throw knowledge away? My friend, SH, gloomily wonders sometimes. In his mother’s house, shelves creak with dusty information. A series on mythology, old Time-Life books on the primates and the poles, multiple volumes of The Book Of Knowledge. What will happen to them?

Who, in this scrolling, twittering, googling age will want them?