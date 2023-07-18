In a Barbie world: Tonnes of Barbie dolls may end up in landfill after movie frenzy

It made headlines around the world when the much-hyped Barbie movie contributed to a world shortage of fluorescent pink paint.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg. When movies or TV shows become cultural phenomena, toymakers jump on board. And that comes with a surprisingly large amount of plastic waste. Think of the fad for Baby Yoda dolls after the first season of The Mandalorian in 2020. When the Barbie movie comes out this week, it is bound to trigger a wave of doll purchases over and above the 60 million Barbies already sold annually.