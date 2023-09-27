Imagine having skills training during NS to prepare for the next phase of your life

It was a showcase of transformative history and awe-inspiring aerial capability, as the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) commemorated its 55th anniversary this year with an open house earlier in September.

As researchers who have just completed a national study on public attitudes towards national service (NS), we could not pass up the opportunity to join the huge crowds at the exhibition. No matter how many times you’ve seen it, the spectacle of F-15SG and F-16 fighter aircraft bursting through the clouds is always breathtaking.