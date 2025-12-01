I’m a concert pianist. This is why I seek imperfection.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It is not only classical musicians who are being stunted by the search for perfection. It is harming many aspects of our lives, too.

“As a performer, one has a mission, like Coltrane, to take your solo out to talk to God.”

That’s from Patti Smith, a great and uncategorisable artist, describing the saxophonist John Coltrane’s influence on her. In my head, I hear it in Smith’s South Jersey twang, the delivery blase and slightly weary. To her, it is a self-evident statement.