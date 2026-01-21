Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Ignore gold’s message at your peril

The rise and rise in the price of the metal goes hand in hand with chaos emanating from the White House.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

For global financial markets, dealing with chaos means turning to gold.

For global financial markets, dealing with chaos means turning to gold.

PHOTO: AFP

Matthew A. Winkler

Follow topic:

When he ran for president in 2016, former Florida governor Jeb Bush said Mr Donald Trump is “a chaos candidate” who will be “a chaos president”. Mr Bush was prescient.

Yet what we didn’t know at the time was that the turmoil unleashed during Mr Trump’s first term leading the US from 2017 to 2020 would be just a preview of the chaos that has marked his year-old second term.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.