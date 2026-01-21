Ignore gold’s message at your peril

The rise and rise in the price of the metal goes hand in hand with chaos emanating from the White House.

When he ran for president in 2016, former Florida governor Jeb Bush said Mr Donald Trump is “a chaos candidate” who will be “a chaos president”. Mr Bush was prescient.

Yet what we didn’t know at the time was that the turmoil unleashed during Mr Trump’s first term leading the US from 2017 to 2020 would be just a preview of the chaos that has marked his year-old second term.