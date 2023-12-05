If you want to avoid ‘giving away your firstborn’, read the contract before signing

In 2019, a travel insurance company held a secret contest in which it included a line in the fine print of its policy promising A$10,000 (S$8,810) to the first person who spotted it.

Seventy-three policies were bought before the award was finally claimed. But those 73 who had obviously not read the policy would not have been alone.

It seems most of us do not read the terms and conditions of some relatively important, legally binding contracts before signing up.

In one study, only 8 per cent of people read a bank account contract, 19 per cent a car rental contract and 25 per cent a dry-cleaning contract before committing to a deal. Similarly, more than 80 per cent of participants in a different study reported “not reading at all” or “not really” reading click through agreements.

Good reason to read a contract



Even more confronting, 98 per cent of participants in another study effectively agreed to give up their firstborn child after supposedly having read the fictional terms and conditions of an agreement online.

The number of people who do actually read the terms and conditions may be even lower, with another study finding only 0.1 per cent of shoppers accessed the licence agreement and most only read a small portion.

Despite our best intentions, most of us simply sign terms and conditions, rarely read the fine print, and fail to appreciate the consequences.

However, once we are presented with a particular problem arising from or related to the contract, our attitude alters. Studies have shown the number of people who return to their contracts after a problem crops up more than doubles for car rentals, triples for dry-cleaning issues, and rises nearly seven times for a bank account.

Unsurprisingly, though, most people do not believe it’s their fault. Rather, they assume it’s to do with something they weren’t made aware of at the time of purchase, or they believe it is easily fixed.

So, why don’t we read the fine print?



Like all things in human behaviour, it is complicated.

Some reasons given by consumers include: Terms and conditions are too long and time-consuming, they are full of legal jargon, they seem all the same, they are irrelevant, and consumers have no choice but to accept them if they want the particular product.

They also believed that if there was something wrong with the agreement somebody else would have pointed it out (and fixed it before them) and vendors are usually reputable so they would not be put at risk.

The last two reasons point to a rational tendency to equate low probability risks with zero probability risks, as well as to use mental shortcuts that simplify decision-making and align with a person’s beliefs. There are also social norms and signals for us not to read the contract, such as the expectation to “sign the form and keep moving”.

Problems arise in markets where it appears easy to switch from one contract to another, but where there are complex agreements, including telecommunications, banking, health insurance and gyms. These sectors might use strong marketing tactics, such as bundling offers, along with apparently easily accessible customer service, which can cause consumers to be overconfident in their dealings with businesses.

Sometimes it is simply the length and complexity of contracts that puts people off reading them. For example, assuming a reading rate of 240 words a minute, Spotify’s terms of service is estimated to take about 36 minutes, while TikTok’s would take 31. Microsoft’s would take over an hour. For comparison, reading all of Chinese war strategist Sun Tzu’s The Art Of War would take only 50 minutes.

These extremely long policies, coupled with the fact that individuals feel most information is unimportant, influence willingness to read the fine print. Realistically, failure to read the terms and conditions, particularly because contracts are rarely negotiable, seems like a perfectly rational response. This is made even more likely if we think the costs of reviewing a dense document outweigh its benefits.