If TikTok and Snapchat are not harming kids, they should prove it

The US Surgeon-General Vivek Murthy has issued a warning that social media could be harming our children. His social media advisory is a welcome road map for what everyone – policymakers, tech companies, parents, children and researchers – should be doing to better understand the impact of platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat on the developing brains of adolescents.

There are yawning gaps in our knowledge of social media’s effects at this critical point in development. Many of Dr Murthy’s recommendations centred on filling those gaps. And while he also offers advice for parents, educators and even children themselves, the most urgent recommendations in the report are ones that companies need to take the lead on.