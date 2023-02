I am almost ashamed to admit it now, but there was a very brief moment in my life when I spent time carefully folding my T-shirts into little freestanding origami envelopes.

I, too, got caught up in the allure of Marie Kondo and her “life-changing magic” of tidying up. There is just something so appealing about the idea that – whatever it is that is going on in the chaos of life – you can bring order to it simply by hugging objects close to your chest one by one.