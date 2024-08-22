If a China and America war went nuclear, who would win?

Nuclear strategy has its own macabre grammar, steeped in the assumptions and experience of the Cold War and reshaped by the march of military technology.

It is bad enough to contemplate a war in Asia. It is grimmer still to think through a nuclear one. But somebody has to. And so Andrew Metrick, Philip Sheers and Stacie Pettyjohn, all of the Centre for a New American Security (CNAS), a think-tank in Washington, recently gathered a group of experts to play a tabletop exercise – a type of wargame – to explore how a Sino-American nuclear war could break out. The results were not encouraging.

In the exercise scenario, it is 2032 and a war over Taiwan has been raging for 45 days. China uses “theatre” nuclear weapons – with a shorter range and smaller yield than the city-busting “strategic” missiles – to shorten the war by coercing America into submission.