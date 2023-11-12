‘I was completely healed’: When caring for community cats brings comfort and purpose

In a world concerned with mental health, caring for community cats can be a surprising balm.

Chin Soo Fang
Senior Correspondent
Madam Piry Lim, the "cat mother" of Mei Ling Street, recovered from depression after seeking companionship from her feline friends. ST PHOTO: CHIN SOO FANG
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

No fights. No hisses. They wait patiently in silence at their usual spots in Mei Ling Street before the sun sets.

Some residents walking past these community cats would stop to pat them, or snap pictures of their favourite ones.  

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top