Thoughts on being called an auntie came to mind after a recent report in The Straits Times on actress Tan Kheng Hua. She had posted highlights of her road trip with her boyfriend through the snowy landscapes of British Columbia, where she is based.

The television and stage veteran from Singapore moved to Los Angeles in 2018 and has been starring in Kung Fu (2021 to present), an American martial arts action-adventure television series, filmed mostly in British Columbia, Canada.