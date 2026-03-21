I told my boss I don’t have time for a hobby. But that wasn’t true

Doomscrolling can be comforting, but this writer has learnt that you can always make time for a pursuit that is intentional and brings real joy.

There was something comforting about putting a few ingredients into a bowl and waiting to see what happened.

It all started during a lunch break, when our conversation meandered to our hobbies. My closest colleague (whom I affectionately dub my work wife) spoke about her mobile games with much enthusiasm. Our boss talked about his participation in sports, his way of letting off some steam.

I’m not sure why, then, I was startled when the attention turned to me.

“Diane, what is your hobby?”

I scrambled. “Uh... I’m a mum. I don’t have hobbies,” I said, mentally cringing at my own response. At best, it was a weak excuse, and at worst, it was a poor representation of motherhood – I know of many other mothers who are thriving and have fun hobbies such as beading and making sourdough bread.

It did, however, get me thinking – what on earth do I do with my spare time?

When doomscrolling isn’t enough

Most of us are familiar with doomscrolling – it happens during our commute, before bed, or even the moment we wake. My “protected” doomscrolling time starts around 9pm after my daughter goes to bed, like a wind-down ritual. Instagram, TikTok and RedNote are my apps of choice.

My interests can largely be grouped into a few buckets: easy weeknight recipes, travel vlogs and parenting tips. The first is a function of needing to feed my family; the second being wishful thinking 90 per cent of the time, given our limited resources for travel.

Over the past few months, I’ve amassed 13 separate folders on RedNote for future trips to Shenyang, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and the like. In a way, I’m living an imaginary life as a full-time traveller, all while lying horizontal on my bed.

One night while watching yet another video extolling the virtues of a new city, I had to stop and ask myself: What on earth am I doing with my time?

I get the need for me-time and to unwind after a long day, and am in no way casting judgment on others who do the same. But I was spending an inordinate amount of time just scrolling almost mindlessly, saving videos into separate folders I’d likely never touch again.

It was that day I sought to reclaim my time.

Resting with my hands – or trying to

I once heard a quote that goes something like this: “If you work with your mind, rest with your hands. And if you work with your hands, rest with your mind.”

Taking that quite literally, I decided to end a two-year cooking hiatus to make better use of my free time.

In the Covid-19 years when work-from-home arrangements were commonplace, I often took great pleasure in cooking. It wasn’t a mere ritual to keep us fed but an entire process that brought a lot of joy to me, especially if the food turned out tasting great. Bonus points if my family asked for it to be in our weekly rotation.

With the luxury of time, pesto, breads and banana breads, and tons of new recipes were always on the agenda. Recipes did not die a lonely death in my “Saved” folder on TikTok, but were almost always acted upon.

What makes this a hobby instead of a feeding exercise? It’s that I take great pleasure in the process of putting together a menu, piecing recipes together, chopping, sweating aromatics... and the list goes on.

In recent years, when work caught up and life got busy, this became one of the first few things to be struck off my list. Menu planning was just one of many things I needed to do. We defaulted to easy dishes our helper could whip up without supervision. Food became a mundane part of life, instead of a joyful surprise (to be honest, it could be a bad shock too – depending on my skill level).

Now seeking to revive my hobby, one Sunday I bought flour, yeast and yogurt, ready once again to dust off my baking tools and try something I hadn’t in a long time – baking bread.

There was something comforting about putting a few ingredients into a bowl and waiting to see what happened. My daughter and I did some mixing, some kneading, and a lot of waiting.

In between rises, we opened a new board game and learnt it together. And when the dough looked ready, we sent it off into the oven, not knowing if it would end up being our breakfast for the next week, or destined for the bin.

At that point, it almost didn’t matter.

We spent an afternoon working our hands, in the hope of making food we would later consume. Waiting felt less torturous when we spent it laughing and figuring out who would be the winner. And when the fruit of our labour – or should I say the loaf of our labour – emerged from the oven, filling our home with the aroma of freshly baked bread, we had to restrain ourselves from cutting into it immediately.

These rounds of waiting almost felt like a life lesson – good things take time. And in the face of waiting, spend your time wisely – laugh and cry with those you love. Do something that brings you joy. Enrich your mind, if you will, with things that stir your soul.

An hour later, when our bread cooled, we enjoyed it with cold salted butter from our fridge. It almost became our dinner.

When time is privilege

We live in an era where time is the ultimate currency. We’re constantly optimising for quicker processes, and technology has played a huge part in that.

Bestselling author Cassie Holmes, professor of marketing and behavioural decision-making at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, advocates being thoughtful with our time. In a podcast, she says: “Time that you have spent that just passes by without thought, without intention... (the) experience of it being wasted is so painful.”

“There is actually research that suggests that wasted time is much more painful than wasted money. And I think (that is true) for the very exact reason that you mentioned, because it is forever lost. It can’t be regained,” she says.

And in my case, it took an innocent question from my boss to help me realise my doomscrolling was not making me any happier. But I guess my family has him to thank for a constant supply of fresh bread from now on, and a newfound effort to spend my time in a way that is intentional, and less about letting it slip through my fingers.

Though if one day, that’s how I would like to spend my life, that’s okay too.