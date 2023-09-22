I never thought I’d emigrate. But now I’m living in Perth and mulling over questions of identity

Overseas Singaporeans form a network of people who can enlarge the Singapore family.

Chua Mui Hoong
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Columnist Chua Mui Hoong tending to her sunflowers in Perth, Australia. ST PHOTO: CHUA MUI HOONG
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

I did not vote in the recent presidential election, which for a political junkie, is unusual. Having relocated to Australia in June, I was overseas when the polls were called. When the polling date was set for Sept 1, I considered flying back to vote, but my partner was hospitalised the week before, so I stayed put here in Perth. 

As election rules go, working or studying overseas in some situations may be legitimate reasons not to vote. One’s name may be reinstated in the register of electors after paying a fee. Still, I can’t help that niggling feeling of guilt for not exercising my right to vote.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top