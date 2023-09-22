I never thought I’d emigrate. But now I’m living in Perth and mulling over questions of identity

I did not vote in the recent presidential election, which for a political junkie, is unusual. Having relocated to Australia in June, I was overseas when the polls were called. When the polling date was set for Sept 1, I considered flying back to vote, but my partner was hospitalised the week before, so I stayed put here in Perth.

As election rules go, working or studying overseas in some situations may be legitimate reasons not to vote. One’s name may be reinstated in the register of electors after paying a fee. Still, I can’t help that niggling feeling of guilt for not exercising my right to vote.