I negotiated Israel’s hardest hostage deal. Here’s what’s next in Gaza

Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit had been a hostage for five years before Israel and Hamas were seriously willing to work towards his release. That was 2011. I had been pursuing secret back-channel communications with Hamas since a week after he was captured in a cross-border raid and dragged into Gaza. My partner in these secret negotiations was Mr Ghazi Hamad, Hamas’ spokesman who was then also a political adviser to its prime minister.

Mr Hamad showed compassion for Mr Shalit and his family many times. In the end, the price of Mr Shalit’s freedom was steep: 1,027 Palestinian prisoners. On Oct 18, 2011, he returned to his home in northern Israel. When I talked to Mr Hamad on the phone early that morning, he blurted out in a moment of spontaneous joy: “Next time we will negotiate peace!”