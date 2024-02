As I was listening in on a conversation among my older relatives at Christmas, one teasingly remarked, “Zung hai m sik gong gwong dong wah?” (translation: “Still can’t speak Cantonese?”).

In a futile attempt, I mustered a “Ngo sek teng, tong mai sek gong xiu xiu” (translation: “I understand but can only speak a little”), accompanied by a sheepish smile. Swiftly coming to my defence, my partner explained in fluent Cantonese that I have been improving, and is currently relearning my dialect.