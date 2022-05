The latest online craze I have discovered does not have to do with any of the new Marvel movies, or TikTok - but rather, with a 125-year-old novel.

This is Dracula Daily, a substack which e-mails chunks of Bram Stoker's 1897 vampire classic Dracula to subscribers. It is an epistolary novel, so the passages are sent on the dates on which the events occur in the novel's timeline, which runs from May 3 to Nov 10. This makes it feel like the missives are arriving in your inbox in real time.