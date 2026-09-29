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I don’t want Singapore to be a ‘fine city’ anymore

When we default to fines as a way to enforce social norms, we could create a society where we ask ourselves ‘Is it allowed?’ rather than ‘Is it right?’. Is there a better way?

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People are doing it because they were afraid of being fined instead of genuinely caring for society, says the writer.

A society that needs an ever-expanding schedule of fines to keep its public spaces liveable needs to ask: Why do we need to penalise people to get them to practise what is essentially basic etiquette?

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Krishnan Menon

Under the new rules that came into effect on Sept 23, bus commuters who put their feet on seats or blast music without headphones can be fined up to $500.

It’s the latest addition to a long list of rules most Singaporeans can recite from memory. No selling of chewing gum, no durians on the MRT, no e-scooters on footpaths and, more recently, a $300 fine for diners who don’t return their trays.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.