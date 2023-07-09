I don’t want a car in Singapore and, increasingly, I’m not alone

The writer daydreams on buses while some shun cars on account of prices and pollution

Denise Chong
The top reason given by those who do not aspire to own a car was the ready accessibility of public transport. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
20 min ago
I still remember the first time I took the public bus alone at the age of 10. I was afraid I would miss alighting at the right bus-stop, but mixed with the fear was the excitement of being able to travel on my own. 

That thrill increased when I later got my student concession pass for unlimited travel on public buses. In my mind, it sparkled like a magical ticket to freedom. By the time my peers were getting a driver’s licence, I liked public transport so much that I never seriously considered getting one too.

