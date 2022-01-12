Hun Sen is right to have visited Myanmar

There is no alternative to working with the power in place, and like it or not, that is the Tatmadaw. The Cambodian Prime Minister is also well placed to break the ice for Asean.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin upon the Cambodian leader’s arrival in Naypyitaw. PHOTO: REUTERS
Give the Devil his due. I am no fan of Hun Sen. I think many of his policies are not in Cambodia's long-term interests and will be modified - if not repudiated - by his own people once he has shuffled off this mortal coil. But on Myanmar, Mr Hun Sen is absolutely right.

His visit to Naypyitaw last Friday and Saturday was controversial. Some regarded it as legitimising the State Administration Council (SAC), as the junta calls itself, despite it having ignored Asean's five-point consensus which, among other things, called for an immediate cessation of violence and "constructive dialogue" between all parties.

