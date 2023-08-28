Hun Sen: From PM to powerful patriarch

BANGKOK – Cambodians witnessed a historic transition last Tuesday, when long-time Prime Minister Hun Sen made way for his 45-year-old son Hun Manet. The dynastic succession – albeit after a tightly managed general election – ushered in a new Cabinet shorn of first-generation leaders from the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), but packed with their scions.

On the same day, Mr Hun Sen was appointed by King Norodom Sihamoni as president of the supreme privy council. In 2024, Mr Hun Sen will assume presidency of the Senate, which means he will be the acting head of state when the King is overseas. The 71-year-old will remain as president of the CPP, a position he has occupied since 2015.