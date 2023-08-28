Hun Sen: From PM to powerful patriarch

The Cambodian leader has made way for his son Hun Manet, but retains considerable clout and has vowed to retake the premiership if infighting endangers his son’s life.

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Long-time Cambodian PM Hun Sen (left) made way for his son Hun Manet, but the elder statesman will continue to remain highly influential in the country's politics. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK – Cambodians witnessed a historic transition last Tuesday, when long-time Prime Minister Hun Sen made way for his 45-year-old son Hun Manet. The dynastic succession – albeit after a tightly managed general election – ushered in a new Cabinet shorn of first-generation leaders from the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), but packed with their scions.

On the same day, Mr Hun Sen was appointed by King Norodom Sihamoni as president of the supreme privy council. In 2024, Mr Hun Sen will assume presidency of the Senate, which means he will be the acting head of state when the King is overseas. The 71-year-old will remain as president of the CPP, a position he has occupied since 2015.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top