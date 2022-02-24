How Xi Jinping's anti-corruption crusade went global

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - After living the good life through the idyllic years of rapid development that transformed the Chinese tropical island of Hainan into a luxurious resort destination, Zhang Qi, the local communist party boss, knew precisely what to do when the music stopped.

In late 2019, a business associate tipped off Zhang to an imminent investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the Communist Party of China's (CPC) deeply feared corruption watchdog. The next day, his adult son was hurried aboard a flight to Canada - and, Zhang hoped, to safety.