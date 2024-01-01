How will the tides of change affect Asia in 2024?

Thinking about what portends for 2024, I went looking for the remarks I heard Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong make a decade ago at a fireside chat with DBS Group’s Piyush Gupta, at the IIMPact gala dinner.

The theme for the August 2014 event organised by the alumni network of the globally renowned Indian Institutes of Management had been change. PM Lee spoke on the subject – about the vast changes taking place in Singapore, which needed to find a “new way forward” after reaching a certain level of development, and around the region, topped by the economic and social changes in China that were impacting all its neighbours.