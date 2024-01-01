How will the tides of change affect Asia in 2024?

The region faces numerous political and economic currents of varying magnitude, bearing great risks as well as opportunities. 

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
At peace with both the major power blocs of the world, and generally, with one another, Asean stands on the threshold of great opportunity. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
40 min ago
Thinking about what portends for 2024, I went looking for the remarks I heard Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong make a decade ago at a fireside chat with DBS Group’s Piyush Gupta, at the IIMPact gala dinner.

The theme for the August 2014 event organised by the alumni network of the globally renowned Indian Institutes of Management had been change. PM Lee spoke on the subject – about the vast changes taking place in Singapore, which needed to find a “new way forward” after reaching a certain level of development, and around the region, topped by the economic and social changes in China that were impacting all its neighbours.

