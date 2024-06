Imagine meeting a stranger at a party. What makes for a successful encounter? Lesson one is to heed the wisdom of a shampoo commercial from the 1980s: You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Lesson two is to remember that you do not need to wear a beret or a fur stole to stand out. Lesson three is not to forget that what you leave out matters as much as what you say.

These same principles, it turns out, apply to writing a CV.