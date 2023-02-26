How to win the hot war in Ukraine and the cold war that will follow it

After a year, there is so much to mourn. The dead, on both sides. The living, scattered across Europe by Russian missiles. The world’s poor, struggling to buy bread. But, addressing his nation last week, Mr Vladimir Putin was unrepentant.

Ukraine’s allies can congratulate themselves that they have done their part to counter Mr Putin’s remorseless assault –though, with its courage and resolve, Ukraine itself deserves most credit. They have converged on two principles: That Ukraine must win, and that it is for President Volodymyr Zelensky to define what victory means. When he visited Kyiv last Tuesday, President Joe Biden was living proof of America’s commitment.