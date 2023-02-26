How to win the hot war in Ukraine and the cold war that will follow it

After a year of fighting, what comes next?

The Economist

Ukrainian military recruits take part in a British army trench defence exercise, in southern Britain, on Feb 25. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After a year, there is so much to mourn. The dead, on both sides. The living, scattered across Europe by Russian missiles. The world’s poor, struggling to buy bread. But, addressing his nation last week, Mr Vladimir Putin was unrepentant.

Ukraine’s allies can congratulate themselves that they have done their part to counter Mr Putin’s remorseless assault –though, with its courage and resolve, Ukraine itself deserves most credit. They have converged on two principles: That Ukraine must win, and that it is for President Volodymyr Zelensky to define what victory means. When he visited Kyiv last Tuesday, President Joe Biden was living proof of America’s commitment.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top