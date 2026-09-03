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How to tell an ASEAN story that chimes with the young

Regional initiatives are shaping the lives of the young but the grouping behind them hasn’t learnt to communicate this.

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Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (centre left) talks to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn during a meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (centre left) talks to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn during a meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

PHOTO: EPA

Lee Yoong Yoong

Last week, I reconnected with an old friend over coffee after almost 16 years. We first met when I was a research fellow at Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies. Since then, our careers had taken us in different directions. Mine led me to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta. Hers led her into systems thinking, research and education.

As we talked about Southeast Asia, against the backdrop of ASEAN Day on Aug 8, I asked how she viewed ASEAN today, particularly through the eyes of young people.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.