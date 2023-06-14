How to tap the competitive advantage of being ‘bad’

The attention economy increasingly rewards companies willing to flout the conventions of polite woke society.

Adrian Wooldridge

Being “bad” can provide companies with a dark glamour that simultaneously attracts the right sort of people and filters out the wrong sort, says the writer. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
35 min ago
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

We live in an age of goody-goody business. Companies wear their compassion on their sleeves in the form of ever more elaborate rainbow flags and inclusivity statements. Shareholder capitalism has been replaced by a lengthy list of virtue-signalling successors: “Shared value capitalism” (Michael Porter), “conscious capitalism” (John Mackey) “compassionate capitalism” (Marc Benioff), inclusive capitalism (Lynn de Rothschild) and ESG- and DEI-flavoured capitalism (almost everyone).

Driving all these buzzwords, manifestos and TED talks is the idea that the best way to do well is to do good. Doing good boosts profits by producing happy workers and delirious customers. Doing “bad” does the opposite by alienating workers and poisoning customer relations. People, profits and planet can fructify all at once.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top