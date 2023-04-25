How to stop a war between America and China

Visiting Washington last week, it was striking how commonplace talk of war between the United States and China has become. That discussion has been fed by loose-lipped statements from American generals musing about potential dates for the opening of hostilities.

Those comments, while unwise, did not spring from nowhere. They are a reflection of the broader discussion on China taking place in Washington – inside and outside the government. Many influential people seem to think that a US-China war is not only possible, but probable.