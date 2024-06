On a family vacation in Spain in May, three episodes left a bitter aftertaste.

The first involved a taxi driver in Barcelona who charged us €16 (S$23), when the meter showed €7, for a short ride within the city. He claimed there was a tax, but would not provide a receipt other than the credit card charge slip. He obviously took advantage of us as tourists, I told my son. We shrugged it off as a “tourist tax”.