Suffering from endless to-do lists? If so, one solution, found widely in LinkedIn posts and motivational podcasts, is to become more efficient.

You can wake up at 5am. You can divide your schedule into 15-minute blocks and answer emails in rapid-fire batches. You can learn Mandarin while training for an Ironman. With discipline, you will squeeze in more meetings, more networking coffees and still be there for all the important family moments.