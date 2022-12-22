How to make the most of LinkedIn

Social media and career development typically don’t mix. Doom-scrolling billionaire Elon Musk’s tweets or getting sucked into the latest TikTok craze do not exactly enhance your work prospects. Unless, that is, the social network in question is LinkedIn.

Founded in 2003 in Silicon Valley as a platform for professional networking, and purchased in 2016 by Microsoft for US$26 billion (S$35.2 billion), it has become a fixture of corporate cyberspace, with more than 800 million registered users worldwide. Its 171 million American members outnumber the country’s labour force. High-school students are creating profiles to include with their college applications.