How to make homes cooler without cranking up the air-conditioning

Temperatures around the world are soaring. Both California’s Death Valley and China’s Xinjiang region have seen temperatures climb above the 50 deg C mark. A blistering heatwave is also sweeping across the Mediterranean, causing temperatures in parts of Italy, Spain, France and Greece to exceed 40 deg C.

In the future, the impact of scorching temperatures will extend beyond traditionally warm regions. In fact, our new research indicates that, if global temperature rise increases from 1.5 deg C to 2 deg C, countries at northern latitudes like the United Kingdom, Norway, Finland and Switzerland will face the greatest relative increase in uncomfortably hot days.

During uncomfortably hot weather, people seek ways to cool down their homes. Air-conditioners often become the default solution when temperatures rise, as they provide fast and effective relief from scorching heat.

But air-conditioners consume a lot of energy. Many also use refrigerants called fluorinated gases that have high global warming potential when they leak.

Unrestrained usage of air-conditioners in the future will result in increased emissions and further global warming. So it is important to know the recommended steps to keep your home cool in the face of rising temperatures, without causing the climate more harm.

Block the sun



Buildings can be protected from too much heat by creating a barrier between them and the sun’s rays. There are different ways to achieve this, ranging from reflective and ventilated roofs to external window shutters and awnings. Research one of us worked on in Spain found that using external window shutters can reduce cooling needs (the thermal energy required to keep people comfortable) by up to 14 per cent.

Even something as simple as painting your roof a light colour can reduce indoor temperatures. Research in very hot cities in Pakistan found that, by reflecting the sun’s energy, this approach can reduce cooling needs by more than 7 per cent.

Another effective technique is to make use of the shade provided by tree canopies. Research in Melbourne, Australia, has shown that trees covering buildings in shade can lower the surface temperature of walls by up to 9 deg C.

Use natural ventilation



One effective way to cool down a poorly ventilated building is to open windows when the outside temperature drops. This lets warm air escape and invites cooler air in.

But additional features, such as ventilation chimneys and roof vents, can be incorporated into building design to further assist airflow. These features are often found in hot and arid climates, particularly in the Middle East. Historically, buildings in this region made use of tall, chimney-like structures called wind catchers that capture cool prevailing winds and redirect them into homes. Ventilating a building with cool air at night can also keep it cool for longer during the day.

Buildings can also be “cross ventilated”, where a fresh breeze enters through an opening and exits through another on the opposite side. If necessary, this can be promoted by incorporating inner courtyards – a design that has been used for centuries in warmer climates to keep buildings cool.

Our previous research found that inner courtyards can reduce the total amount of time in which we need to take measures to cool down (known as indoor discomfort hours) by 26 per cent.