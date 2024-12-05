Straitstimes.com header logo

How to inspire people

The answer is not another video of Steve Jobs.

For bosses interested in how to motivate the people around them, there are better options than searching for quotes by Paulo Coelho.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

The Economist

Motivational quotes. Videos of Steve Jobs saying absolutely anything. Clips of a baby elephant being rescued from a river. You do not have to scroll for long on LinkedIn, a networking site ostensibly for people at work, to find “inspirational” content.

There may be people who need only to read “We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are” written in a nice font to feel amped up on a Monday morning. But there will be just as many who want to snigger or vomit. For bosses interested in how to motivate the people around them, there are better options than searching for quotes by Paulo Coelho.

