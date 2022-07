(FINANCIAL TIMES) - I've been thinking recently about three debates. In the first, which took place in January 2016, two Harvard students, Mr Fanele Mashwama and Mr Bo Seo, proposed that "the world's poor would be justified in pursuing complete Marxist revolution".

In the second, in October of the same year, Senator Hillary Clinton and Mr Donald Trump debated which of them should be the next president of the United States.