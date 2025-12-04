How to get Russia’s billions to Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Using frozen Russian funds has to be approached carefully, but it needs to be done.

Many countries have advocated simply handing over the Russian funds to the Ukrainians, given that they are the victims of an illegal invasion.

I spent four years in Belgium when I was supreme allied commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is a complicated nation, split in two by religion and language.

My military headquarters was at Mons, in the French-speaking, largely Catholic South rather than the Dutch-speaking, Protestant North. The cosmopolitan capital, Brussels, hosts the overall headquarters of both NATO and the European Union.