How to get Russia’s billions to Ukraine
Using frozen Russian funds has to be approached carefully, but it needs to be done.
James Starvidis
I spent four years in Belgium when I was supreme allied commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is a complicated nation, split in two by religion and language.
My military headquarters was at Mons, in the French-speaking, largely Catholic South rather than the Dutch-speaking, Protestant North. The cosmopolitan capital, Brussels, hosts the overall headquarters of both NATO and the European Union.