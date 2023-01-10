How to focus like it’s 1990

In 2004, Dr Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, watched knowledge workers go about a typical day at the office. Using a stopwatch, she noted every time they switched tasks on their computer, moving from a spreadsheet to an e-mail to a webpage to a different webpage and back to the spreadsheet. She found that people averaged just 2½ minutes on a given task before switching.

When Dr Mark repeated the experiment in 2012, the average time office workers spent on a task had dropped to 75 seconds. And it has continued to drop from there.