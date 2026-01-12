How to fix paradise after Bali’s tourism boom and unsavoury turn towards vice

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The surge in tourism, along with the rise in vice activity, has dented the destination’s reputation.

If Bali is to remain worthy of its old glory and continue to attract visitors, the island will need to make deliberate choices, says the writer.

On a trip to Bali in August, what should have been a 30-minute drive to my hotel in Nusa Dua stretched to more than an hour, as traffic crawled along roads not built for such volumes.

“It’s getting worse every year,” said my driver Erlan, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name. “Even Jakarta feels more predictable than this now.”