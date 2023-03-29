How to escape the hell of bad meetings

The most fundamental questions for all organisations are about numbers. Is there a point when economies of scale are negated by the costs of bureaucracy and alienation? How many people can you admit to a meeting before it becomes a waste of time? What is the optimum size for a committee? Or a panel? Or a board?

Dr Robin Dunbar is a British psychologist and evolutionary biologist who has been thinking about the question of numbers throughout his career – and who was once accorded one of the highest honours in the scientific world, that of being mentioned in The Big Bang Theory TV show.