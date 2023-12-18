How to deal with homesickness, especially during the festive season

Christmas is synonymous with home, family and tradition. But not everyone can be home for Christmas. For many young people, work, school and relationships may mean you’re living far from family – and these circumstances can make it difficult to go home for the holidays. You may be finding the thought of spending Christmas away for the first time is making you feel down.

Homesickness is a normal phenomenon that will affect almost everyone at some point in their life. Important holidays can cause or intensify feelings of homesickness – especially when it feels like everyone else is going home to be with their loved ones.

Sometimes, homesickness can come as a surprise – especially if you’re otherwise enjoying where you are. This is because home is more than just a geographical location. Often, our sense of home refers to the people, the food, and the sense of familiarity, safety, and connection we find there.

For some people, home is much more nuanced. Some elements of it may be positive – others less so. Still, a complex set of emotions may emerge around Christmas – and you may find yourself missing some elements of being away from home and family.

These feelings can be easy to manage for some. For others, they can be quite intense. In fact, homesickness has been described as a form of mini grief, where in order to move on, there has to be a process of working through feelings.

In extreme cases, homesickness can linger. It can cause you to ruminate over feeling out of place, which may affect your mental health and make you less willing to socialise.

But while this time of year can be difficult if you’re spending it away from family for the first time, there are many things you can do to get through it:

Sit with your feelings

It’s okay to feel lonely and miss home – even if you really love where you are in life.

Acknowledge your homesickness and what it means to you. Give yourself space to experience your feelings instead of cramming your schedule full to avoid discomfort.

Talk about how you’re feeling. Or, if that’s too hard, write your thoughts down. This helps challenge overthinking, which can worsen your sense of isolation and keep you focused on missing home. Writing can help clear your mind.

Understand why you’re homesick

Homesickness happens for a number of different reasons. For many people, homesickness is because they’re thinking about missing out on activities they enjoy doing with friends and family.

Thinking about what these feelings mean to you, and what may be triggering homesickness, may help you remedy it.

If you’re feeling homesick because you’re going to miss doing things with your family, figure out how you can recreate these activities where you are. Things like going to an outdoor Christmas market or watching a classic movie are all things you can reproduce locally.

While, of course, things will be different, you’re still recreating core traditions and making new memories. This can also help you to feel less guilty about enjoying yourself even though you’re away from loved ones.