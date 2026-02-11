For subscribers
How to create jobs for the world’s 1.2 billion new workers
It’s not simply a development challenge, but a national security one as well, when on current trajectories, only 400 million jobs are likely to be created.
The world moves on different wavelengths. Some are high-frequency shocks – wars, emerging technologies, market panics – that spike quickly and dominate our attention. Others are low-frequency forces that move slowly but relentlessly: demographics, globalisation, water and food scarcity.
The high-frequency waves feel urgent. The low-frequency waves reshape the system.