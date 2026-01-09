Straitstimes.com header logo

How to AI-proof your job

The data suggests soft skills more than quantitative competency equal success in a rapidly changing labour market.

A 2017 study by Harvard economist David Deming showed that social skills have seen the biggest rewards in the labour market over recent years..

Statistics showed occupations that have fared best combine quantitative abilities and interpersonal skills like social perceptiveness.

John Burn-Murdoch

It’s not a sentiment that will come naturally to many given the often eye-watering salaries of those in question, but 2026 is looking like the year we will need to develop sympathy for the coders and quants.

Anyone who has used the latest iterations of agentic artificial intelligence coding tools will have seen for themselves that over the past few weeks we have unquestionably crossed a threshold: The ability to write code to build real, functioning software or quickly gather and analyse data to answer questions has switched overnight from a scarce and specialist talent to a routine and ubiquitous skill.

