How to AI-proof your job

It’s not a sentiment that will come naturally to many given the often eye-watering salaries of those in question, but 2026 is looking like the year we will need to develop sympathy for the coders and quants.

Anyone who has used the latest iterations of agentic artificial intelligence coding tools will have seen for themselves that over the past few weeks we have unquestionably crossed a threshold: The ability to write code to build real, functioning software or quickly gather and analyse data to answer questions has switched overnight from a scarce and specialist talent to a routine and ubiquitous skill.