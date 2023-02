President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age by two years to 64 has ignited a debate in egalitarian-minded France: are the billionaires to blame?

As labour unions held a second massive strike on Tuesday, which drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets across the country, left-wing politicians have gone on the attack to argue that taxing the super-rich would be a better way to plug deficits in the state-run pension system.